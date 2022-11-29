New Haven (US), Nov 28 (AP) Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanours on Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralysed from the chest down in the back of a police van.

Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.

Also Read | China COVID-19 Protests: Citizens Protesting Against Coronavirus Restrictions Clash With Police in Shanghai.

The five New Haven police officers were arrested on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

The officers each posted a USD 25,000 bond and are due back in court on December 8, according to a news release from state police. Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the officers.

Also Read | WhatsApp Data Leaked? Here's How To Check if Your Number and Other Information Have Been Leaked Online Amid Reports of Breach.

The case has drawn outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Gray, who was also Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave in Cox's case. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)