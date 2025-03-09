Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI/TPS): The State Archives of Israel on Sunday presented the 50 millionth page uploaded to the State Archives' website, demonstrating what it called "a significant achievement in the process of digitizing and making historical materials accessible to the general public."

The 50 millionth page is part of a "fascinating collection" of issues of the "Official Gazette" of the Government of Palestine (PA) during the British Mandate period, which includes approximately 700 files.

For about a decade, the State Archives has been working diligently to scan the documents and make them accessible to the public through its website. To date, about a quarter of a billion pages have been scanned, of which, as mentioned, 50 million are now available to the general public. The scanning and disclosure process continues at an impressive pace, with thousands of additional pages being uploaded to the site every day.

The "Official Gazette" collection now uploaded to the website is a source of historical information on the development of the Mandate government. These issues published orders and regulations, municipal laws, government announcements, approved trademarks, information on matters of transportation, sanitation, postal services, and more. Most issues also included a supplement that enriched the information.

These issues also contain great genealogical value. Among other things, they contain official publications of changes in first and last names approved by the Immigration and Travel Department of the Mandate government. This information may be of great value to researchers and genealogy enthusiasts interested in tracing their family roots. (ANI/TPS)

