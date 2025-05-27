Liverpool, May 27 (AP) Police said 50 people were treated in hospitals after a car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their teams Premier League championship and 11 remained hospitalised on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the patients were all stable.

The number of injured who were treated at hospital was nearly double the 27 they had announced Monday.

The 53-year-old car driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the man is also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs.

The driver followed an ambulance to get through road blocks that had been set up during Liverpool's championship parade. (AP)

