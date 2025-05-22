Athens, May 22 (AP) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Greek islands early Thursday.

The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda, which is on the northern coast of Crete. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (AP)

