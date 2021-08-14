Alaska [US], August 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale occurred 605 km southwest of Homer, Alaska in the United States, said the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.9, Occurred on 14-08-2021, 17:27:42 IST, Lat: 55.37 & Long: -157.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km SW of Homer, Alaska, USA," National Center for Seismology wrote in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

