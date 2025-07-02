Kathmandu, Jul 2 (PTI) Nepal police have busted a cryptocurrency racket in Kathmandu arresting 52 individuals, including six Chinese citizens, who were allegedly involved in an illegal online scam.

The six Chinese nationals, who were allegedly the main culprits in the cryptocurrency and illegal money transaction scam, were identified as Jhang Lun, 29, Chen Jiahao, 27, Lin De, 41, Zu Zheng, 32, Liu Zexuan,30, Xu Linghua, 33, according to Nepal police.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: IT Giant To Let Go 9,000 Employees in Latest Job Cut.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of Nepal police, on the basis of a tip-off, raided two houses, one in Balifal Tole of Lalitpur Metropolitan City and another in Chagal-Tahachal area of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and arrested the six Chinese nationals and 46 Nepalese individuals involved in the crime.

They were found to be operating a call centre and a dating app illegally by renting a house in the name of Social Software Developing Company Pvt. Ltd. in Balifal of Lalitpur, police said.

Also Read | Pakistan Bomb Explosion: Bajaur Bomb Blast Targets Government Vehicle, Kills 5, Including Assistant Commissioner.

They had also rented a house at Chagal-Tahachal area on the outskirts of Kathmandu to operate the illegal money transactions.

Police have recovered around Nepalese Rs 1.4 million, nine laptops and 54 mobile phone sets from the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)