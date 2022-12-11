Balochistan [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): At least six people were killed and 17 others were injured after Afghan border forces opened fire at a civilian area in Pakistan's Balochistan, according to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan's military media wing said that Afghan border forces used artillery and mortar in the attack.

The ISPR said that Pakistan's troops at the border gave a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled-for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.

Pakistan border forces also approached Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demanded strict action to avoid any such recurrence of the incident in the future, according to the ISPR.

Balochistan's Chaman District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ali Kasi said that the firing began after a mortar shell was fired into Pakistani territory. He also said that the injured were shifted to the district hospital except four, who were deemed "critically" injured and transferred to Quetta, according to Dawn.

An emergency was imposed in Quetta Civil Hospital on the directions of Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident. "I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level," he said.

He ordered the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the people affected, Dawn reported.

Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also known as the "Friendship Gate" was closed after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side, killing a Pakistani soldier. The incident left two security personnel injured and prompted the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Balochistan, Dawn reported quoting official sources.

Following the incident, both sides exchanged fire for more than one hour, and the trade between the two countries got suspended, including the Afghan transit trade.

On November 22, Pakistan reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman after a week. The decision to reopen the border was taken at a meeting between Pakistani border authorities and Taliban officials, reported Dawn.

On Nov 25, the Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan was holding discussions to sort out issues in light of the increase in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan. (ANI)

