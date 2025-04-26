Peshawar, Apr 26 (PTI) At least six people were killed after a group of armed men attacked their vehicle while they returning from a wedding ceremony in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place within the jurisdiction of Phandu Police Station in Peshawar district.

According to initial findings, the attack appears to be linked to an old enmity, police said.

The attackers opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle, critically injuring all five occupants, who later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

SSP Operations Peshawar Masood Ahmed Bangash said four to five armed men attacked the vehicle, killing everyone inside.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, SP Faqirabad Division Muhammad Arshad Khan and DSP Umar Afridi rushed to the scene. They secured the bodies for postmortem examination while the injured were transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

