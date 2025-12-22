Balochistan [Pakistan] December 22 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced on Saturday that its combatants killed six soldiers from the Pakistani military in three distinct assaults conducted in the Quetta, Kachhi, and Kech districts of Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a public statement, BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch stated that their fighters executed a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Daghari region on the outskirts of Quetta on Friday. He mentioned that the explosive targeted military personnel who were "assembled after clearing a railway track," resulting in the immediate deaths of four soldiers and injuries to two more.

An explosion occurred near Sherdil Stop, close to Daghari Cross, affecting a team engaged in clearing the railway track. Initial reports indicated that multiple personnel suffered fatalities or injuries in the blast. According to the BLA, a second attack transpired that same evening in the Kalamuddin region of Dhadar, Kachhi district. The statement claimed that BLA fighters employed automatic firearms and rockets to assault soldiers as they departed their posts, resulting in "casualties among the enemy army," as referenced in the TBP report.

A third assault was executed late Friday night when BLA fighters targeted a Pakistani Army post in Saami, located in the Kulag area of Kech district. The group reported the use of several rockets and automatic weapons, leading to the deaths of two Pakistani soldiers and inflicting further casualties and property damage.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for four separate attacks in Nushki, Tump, and Dasht between December 18 and 20. BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch stated that their fighters targeted a vehicle belonging to Pakistani forces with an IED in the Zarrin Jungle area of Nushki on December 18, killing three personnel and injuring two others. The group asserted that the vehicle was "destroyed," according to the TBP report.

He noted that BLF fighters were patrolling the Malant area of Tump on December 19 when Pakistani forces attempted to monitor them using a quadcopter. The statement revealed that the fighters successfully shot down the drone. The spokesperson further added that BLF fighters subsequently fired multiple rounds from grenade launchers at a military camp in Malant, leading to "casualties and material losses" for the Pakistani forces.

In a different attack on December 19, the BLF reported that its fighters set fire to and obliterated equipment at a Ufone mobile tower situated in the Shay Zangi area of Dasht, claiming the equipment was utilised for surveillance purposes. In another incident, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) announced an attack on police in the Bhit Shah area of Hyderabad district in Sindh, according to a TBP report.

In a media statement, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch indicated that fighters targeted a police station with a hand grenade explosion, which caused what he referred to as "human and material losses" to the police. He affirmed that the organisation took responsibility for the attack and added that such operations would persist "until the freedom of Balochistan," as cited in the TBP report. (ANI)

