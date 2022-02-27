Kabul [Afghanistan], February 27 (ANI): Sixty-two people were killed and injured in Afghanistan last week, local news has reported.

At least 20 people were killed and 42 others were injured in Afghanistan last week, Pajhwok Afghan News reported adding that the death toll does not include casualties caused by natural disasters.

Reports say, a security personnel opened fire on a rickshaw during a search operation in Kandahar city, killing a woman and injuring two others. Two people have killed their wives in Yahyakhel district of Paktika province and Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province.

Two people were killed and 27 others were injured in a clash between Pakistani and Afghan security forces in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province last week, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

A security personnel and eight members of an armed group were killed during a security operation in Panjshir province last week. Another person was also killed by security forces in Dara-i-Suf Payen district of Samangan province.

Reports say that a former government prosecutor was found dead in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. Unidentified gunmen killed two people and wounded another in Nawa district of Helmand province. A border police soldier of the former government was also killed by unknown armed men in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.

Unidentified gunmen killed seven vaccine administrators in Kunduz city and Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province. A man was killed by unknown armed men in Dawlatabad district of Faryab province. A man killed himself and his father and wounded four members of his family when accidentally shooting a gun while cleaning a weapon in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, 4764 were suffered casualties so far this year, the Afghan media outlet reported. (ANI)

