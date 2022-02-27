New Delhi, February 27: On the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, a series of explosions were heard near Kyiv as reports emerged of Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine's capital. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a late night message, said the "fate of the country is being decided right now".

Zelensky said "kindergartens and civilian infrastructures" are being shelled by Russian forces. Zelenskyy also appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. "This night they will storm," he said. Amid reports of hundreds of casualties including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which US officials have described as Putin's ultimate objective. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.

Ukraine’s outgunned forces held the capital for the third day on Saturday as the war continued across the country. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens to defend the nation as he himself refused to leave Kyiv.

Meanwhile, evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine, mostly students, continued as 219 people got off from the first flight that flew them home from Bucharest in Romania. Air India Flight Carrying 219 Indian Students From Ukraine Lands in Mumbai

Russia on Thursday invaded Ukraine despite several sanctions by the West and other nations. The US has decided to let in refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the 27-bloc Nato was scared to let his country into the global body. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Blow Up Gas Pipeline in Kharkiv

Eleven of the UN Security Council's 15 members voted for the motion to condemn Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine, but Russia's veto blocks the measure. China, India and the UAE abstained against Ukraine.

In a February 26 statement, Russia Defence Ministry says that ‘groupings of troops of Donetsk and Luhansk, with the fire support from the Russian Armed Forces, expanded the areas of the breakthrough in the enemy’s defence during the day and continue to develop the success of the offensive.’

Moscow claims that it has established full control over another major Ukrainian city. ‘The units of the Russian Armed Forces have established full control over the city of Melitopol. Russian servicemen are taking all measures to ensure the safety of civilians and exclude provocations by Ukrainian special services and nationalists.’

