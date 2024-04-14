New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Following Iran's attack on Israel with over 300 drones and missiles on Saturday night, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, highlighted that a seven-year-old girl was hit by a shrapnel, adding that she has now been treated but is still in severe condition.

Iran on Saturday attacked Israel by striking it with over hundrends of drones and missiles, in retaliation for Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Tensions: Indian Embassy Issue Safety Advisory, Helpline Numbers for Its Nationals Amid Rising Threat From Tehran's Attack.

The Israeli envoy further told ANI that Iran is the financier, trainer and equipper of Hamas and Hezbollah, and all of them are fighting with Israel.

"Iran is the financer, trainer and equipper of Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon...in Iraq and Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, all of them are fighting with us. And what happened yesterday is that Iran turned it from a war by proxy to a direct attack on Israel," he said.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Has 40,000 People Working on Safeguarding Global Elections in 2024.

"From the Iranian country to Israel, they fired 331 rockets, different kinds of rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs," Gilon added.

Moreover, he stressed that the Israel Defence Forces were able to intercept 99 per cent of the incoming rockets.

"With the help of some of our friends in the region, but mostly by the capabilities of the Israeli defense forces and air force, we were able to intercept 99% of the incoming rockets," he told ANI.

"There was, unfortunately one casualty, a seven year old child, who was hit by shrapnel from, probably from one of the interceptors. We don't know exactly. Unfortunately, she was wounded and she's treated, but in severe conditions still," Israeli envoy Gilon said.

Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools and other educational systems, effective Sunday, as the country's defence forces remain on high alert following Iran hitting Israel with over 200 projectiles, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Moreover, it further urged the Israeli civilians to be vigilant, to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes.

Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools and other educational systems, effective Sunday, as the country's defence forces remain on high alert following Iran hitting Israel with over 200 projectiles, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli civilians were asked to stay vigilant, and to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)