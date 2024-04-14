Tel Aviv, April 14: The Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Israel to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities. The embassy further highlighted that they are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the Israeli authorities.

"In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities (https://www.oref.org.il/en)," the Indian embassy in Israel said in a statement. Moreover, the Indian Embassy is also in touch with members of the Indian community to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. Iran-Israel War: India Calls for Immediate De-escalation, Exercise of Restraint After Iranian Forces Launch Drone and Missile Attacks on Israel

"Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it added. The embassy further mentioned an emergency helpline number for Indian citizens in Israel. "For any urgent assistance, please contact the Embassy at: 24*7 Emergency Helpline/ContactTel: 1. +972-547520711, +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it stated. Israel-Iran War: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns Tehran’s Attack on Israel; UNSC Emergency Session Called

Iran, on Saturday, attacked Israel with more than 200 projectiles, in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria. Amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory to Indian citizens on Friday and asked them to refrain from travelling to both countries until further notice. The ministry further asked people who are currently in Iran or Israel to contact Indian embassies and register themselves.

