Taipei [Taiwan], November 21 (ANI): Taipei on Sunday detected nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers crossing Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, the planes flew to the south of the island, reported Sputnik.

The two bombers flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, the ministry said, adding that other planes were spotted close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Sputnik reported.

The tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United States have sent delegations to Taipei, causing concerns in Beijing.

Taiwan has split from China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently.

Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs. (ANI)

