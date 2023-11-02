Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jakarta, Nov 2 (AP) An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Timor region in Indonesia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey reported.

It had a depth of 36.1 kilometers and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.(AP)

