Islamabad, Jul 21 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan on Monday issued contempt notices to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members for failing to submit a response in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist and educator who is currently in a jail in the US.

The Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan, issued the notices while hearing a case concerning efforts for the release of Dr Siddiqui, imprisoned in the US after conviction by a local court on the charges of attempting to kill US personnel in Afghanistan in 2010.

Local religious and extremist groups in Pakistan have campaigned for her release.

During the hearing, Justice Khan expressed frustration at the behaviour of the government, while noting a pattern of repeated executive defiance and interference in judicial functions.

"Despite the court order, the federal government failed to submit reasons before the court," he said. "The court has no option left but to issue a contempt of court notice to the federal government."

He issued contempt notices to the Prime Minister and his cabinet and directed the federal government to submit a response within two weeks.

The judge also said that the government had been given ample opportunity to comply and present its report regarding Siddiqui.

On July 12, the court had expressed dissatisfaction over the government's failure to submit a report concerning Siddiqui's release, health and repatriation, and Justice Khan had threatened to “summon the entire cabinet” if the report is not presented.

Siddiqui is serving an 86-year sentence and is currently incarcerated at the Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas.

