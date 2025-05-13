Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and explored ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

Also Read | 'There Were No Discussions on Trade': New Delhi Rebuts Donald Trump's Claim of Trade as a Tool Used to Help in Reaching Understanding Between India and Pakistan, Say Sources.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the region at the regional and international levels and exchanged views on these issues.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Iranian Foreign Minister also discussed the progress of talks between the United States and Iran, emphasising the importance of these discussions in bolstering regional security and stability and preserving international peace and security.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Conflict: Hamas Says It Released American-Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander in Goodwill Gesture Toward Donald Trump Administration.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)