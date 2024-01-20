Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, the developments of the situation in the Middle East and its humanitarian fallout.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire, with the utmost priority given to protecting all civilians and preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the urgency of enhancing the global drive to end extremism, tensions, and violence in the region and boosting the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza, as well as relief and medical aid.

The two top diplomats discussed ways to bolster UAE-Slovenia bilateral relations to serve the mutual interests of their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to expand its cooperation with Slovenia across all sectors to meet the aspirations of the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

