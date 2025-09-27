New York [US], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, on the sidelines of the ongoing 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.

The meeting reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts of the international community to end the war in the Gaza Strip. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the urgent need to bring an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza, reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the crisis and the tragic conditions faced by civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says 'We Have a Deal on Gaza That Will Bring Peace and Free Hostages' As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To 'Finish the Job'.

The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's support for international efforts aimed at securing the release of all hostages and detainees, while emphasising the importance of concerted global action to confront extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to safeguard the lives of all civilians.

He further noted that the dire humanitarian situation of civilians in Gaza requires the mobilisation of all possible efforts to ensure the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.

Also Read | India in 'Active Touch' With US Administration on H-1B Visa Issue, Says MEA After EAM S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Meet (Watch Video).

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in a way that fulfils the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as all peoples of the region, for lasting security and stability.

He underlined the importance of upholding the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity in the region to help realise the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability, prosperity, and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)