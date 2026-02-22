Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Leader of the Central Tibetan Administration Sikyong Penpa Tsering on Sunday emphasised India's enduring support to the Tibetan community in exile and said that their community have been able to preserve their language, culture and national identity because of the backing extended by the India government and people as well.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering made the comments addressing a gathering in Dharamshala during the 86th enthronement anniversary celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama, organised by the Central Tibetan Administration.

"With the support from the international community, including that of the government and the people of India, we have been able to preserve our language, religion, culture and national identity," Penpa Tsering said.

The event, held in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala, which serves as the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, was attended by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi as the chief guest, members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, foreign delegates, including two Filipino lawmakers, and representatives of Indian religious organisations.

In his official speech, he said, "As we celebrate today the historic event marking the 86th anniversary of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama's enthronement upon the Golden Throne at the Potala Palace, the Kashag extends its warmest greetings to Tibetans inside and outside of Tibet, and to all friends of Tibet".

Recalling the historical context, he stated, "Eighty-six years ago, on 17 July 1939, the young child Lhamo Thondup, together with his parents and retinue, departed from Kumbum Jampa Ling, the birthplace of Je Tsongkhapa, Tibet's preeminent scholar. This departure followed his recognition as the true reincarnation of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama after three years of meticulous search, investigation and divine oracular decrees."

He noted that the official enthronement ceremony was held on February 22, 1940, at the Potala Palace, describing it as a moment that "ushered in an auspicious destiny" for Tibet.

Highlighting the Dalai Lama's global contributions, Penpa Tsering said, "Eighty-six years is not merely a historical marker, but a magnificent chronicle of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama's practice and promotion of his four principal commitments: the promotion of human values, the fostering of religious harmony, the preservation of Tibetan culture and religion, and the revival of ancient Indian knowledge."

"Through his teachings and practice of compassion, His Holiness has demonstrated to the 21st century world that compassion and tolerance are not signs of weakness but symbols of strength," he added.

Emphasising India's role, he said, "Under the extraordinary leadership of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and with the support from the international community, including from that of the government and the people of India, we have been able to preserve our language, religion, culture and national identity."

The Tibetan leader also said that the People's Republic of China's (PRC's) policies and practices to "eradicate" Tibetan national identity have failed to break the "resilient" spirit of the Tibetan people.

Referring to the situation inside Tibet, the Sikyong alleged, "Inside Tibet, the PRC government's relentless policies and practices to eradicate and sinicise Tibetan national identity have failed to break the resilient spirit of the Tibetan people and their determined resolve to cherish and preserve their distinct identity."

He concluded with prayers, saying, "May the day of reunion of Tibetans in Tibet and in exile dawn upon us soon." (ANI)

