New Delhi, September 9: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid homage homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Rajghat on Monday. He also signed the visitors book at Rajghat. Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Rajghat after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders discussed the multi-faceted relations between India and the UAE.

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India-UAE ties taking greater strides! PM @narendramodi met with HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi today. The two leaders discussed the multifaceted India - UAE relations and avenues to broaden the comprehensive strategic partnership to new and emerging areas." PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan Hold Meet in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present in the meeting. PM Modi welcomed Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House and the two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug. The two leaders shook hands and interacted with each other before proceeding to hold a meeting.

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 on his first official visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed here in the national capital. "A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Meeting at Hyderabad House, Discussions To Focus on India-UAE Bilateral Ties (See Pics).

In the pictures shared by Jaiswal, Piyush Goyal can be seen greeting Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the former receiving a ceremonial welcome.Notably, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on an official India visit from September 9-10 at the invitation of PM Modi. During his visit to India, he is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

Al Nahyan at Rajghat

Remembering Bapu’s legacy. HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today. His teachings continue to inspire us as we strengthen our friendship with UAE. pic.twitter.com/hexx6upzKi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2024

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lays a wreath at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/wkzWuX3BuW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

"The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added. In February this year, PM Modi visited UAE. He held discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India-UAE bilateral relationship and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements.

