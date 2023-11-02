Islamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): The Islamabad accountability court in Pakistan has summoned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and a former Secretary to the Sindh government, Ijaz Ahmed Khan in the Thatta water supply case, Dawn News reported on Thursday.

This comes after the Pakistan Supreme Court gave a nod to accountability courts to continue proceedings on corruption references.

Also Read | North Korean Hackers Stole USD 1.7 Billion Cryptocurrency in 2022 To Fuel Nuclear Programme: Report.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that the case was among dozens of references transferred from accountability courts because of the amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) by the PDM coalition government headed by then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. These amendments were struck down by the Supreme Court on September 15.

Additionally, the court also asked Hassan Ally Memon who headed the committee responsible for procurements related to the water supply scheme, Omni Group CEO Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Menahel Majeed and nine others to appear before him on Dec 15.

Also Read | Pakistan General Elections 2024: President Arif Alvi Announces Change in Election Date From February 11 to 8.

The reference alleged that the accused had illegally awarded different contracts to private contractors.

Earlier this year, the accountability court had closed the proceedings in this case since its jurisdiction was curtailed due to the amended NAB ordinance and sent this reference back to the bureau.

The court directed NAB to send the reference to the forum concerned.

Earlier in September, the Pakistan Accountability court summoned the PPP Leader Zardari in the Toshakhana case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)