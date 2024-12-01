Balochistan [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Strongly condemning the Pakistani government's announcement of a broad military offensive in Balochistan, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) chairman Naseem Baloch has called for a comprehensive national response, urging the public to carefully analyze the government's statements and actions.

Naseem Baloch called for global solidarity with the Baloch resistance and condemned Pakistan and China for their roles in the continued exploitation and oppression of the Baloch people. He pointed out that the Pakistani government frequently threatens future military operations in Balochistan, using the "future tense" as a psychological tactic to conceal ongoing military actions.

He argued that these statements aim to divert attention from the state's current atrocities in Balochistan, creating a false narrative that the Pakistani state is not yet actively involved in the region. This strategy, he said, also serves to intimidate the Baloch population and distract from the real issues affecting them.

According to Baloch, the Pakistani state's exploitation of Balochistan's vast resources is a major factor behind the military operations. He emphasized that while the region is rich in minerals, its people continue to live in poverty, with little access to basic necessities.

He argued that true peace and prosperity for the Baloch people can only be achieved if they gain control over their land and resources, and denounced the military operations as a means of sustaining the plunder of Baloch resources.

Naseem Baloch also highlighted the resilience of Baloch resistance organizations, which, over the past two decades, have effectively challenged the Pakistani military through guerrilla warfare. He accused the Pakistani state of retaliating against this resistance by subjecting the Baloch people to collective punishment, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and inhumane torture.

He stressed that these atrocities demonstrate the state's failure to suppress the Baloch struggle, and instead, it intensifies its violence against ordinary civilians.

Naseem Baloch called on the international community to recognize the Baloch people's right to self-determination and to take action against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan. He warned that the silence of international institutions on this issue amounts to complicity in what he described as a genocide.

In his statement, he also addressed China's growing involvement in the military aggression against Balochistan. He accused China of supporting Pakistan's brutal actions in the region to advance its imperialist ambitions, particularly through projects like Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Baloch argued that these projects are exploitative, forcing the Baloch people off their land and seizing their resources. He vowed that the Baloch people would continue to resist China's imperialist agenda, highlighting that the China-Pakistan alliance poses a direct threat to Baloch land, national identity, and survival. (ANI)

