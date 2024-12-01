Brussels, December 1: Belgium has introduced a historic legal framework granting sex workers employment rights, including access to pensions, maternity leave, and social security benefits. This progressive move, a global first, follows the decriminalisation of sex work in the country in 2022. Under the new law, sex workers are provided with employment certificates, enabling them to access health insurance, safer working conditions, and legal protections. Employers are now required to uphold safety standards, including installing panic buttons in workspaces and ensuring sex workers can refuse clients or acts they are uncomfortable with.

The legislation stems from 2022 protests highlighting the lack of support for sex workers during the pandemic. Victoria, president of the Belgian Union of Sex Workers, called the change transformative, highlighting its potential to protect and empower workers. For sex workers like Mel, the law offers a safer environment and legal backing against exploitative practices. Pakistan Horror: Belgian Woman Raped for 5 Days, Found With Hands and Legs Tied in Islamabad; Visual Surfaces.

Critics argue that legalising the trade could normalise exploitation and trafficking. NGOs like Isala suggest most sex workers desire pathways out of the profession rather than labour rights. However, advocates like Human Rights Watch assert that the law significantly reduces employer power and offers dignity to workers. Belgian YouTuber Storm De Beul Freezes to Death in Snowstorm During Solo Hiking in Sweden, His Final Message to His Grandmother Goes Viral.

Belgium’s initiative contrasts with countries like India, where sex work remains decriminalised but unregulated, leaving workers without formal protections. A Belgian-style model in India could improve lives but would face societal stigma and systemic barriers.

Belgium’s approach sets a global benchmark for addressing sex workers’ rights, underscoring the importance of legal recognition and protection. It challenges nations to rethink policies on sex work, balancing safety, equality, and empowerment for all professions.

