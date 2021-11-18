Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): It has been a year since they came to 'KWANGYA' to defeat the evil 'Black Mamba.' They hit three consecutive songs in a short period of time in the pop music industry, where numerous new songs are released every year.

This is the K-pop girl group aespa, which marks their first debut anniversary.

Also Read | US Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Attempting to Support ISIS.

According to SM Entertainment on the 17th, aespa debuted with 'Black Mamba' in November last year succeeded in hitting three songs, including 'Next Level' and 'Savage,' this year.

aespa was named by combining 'ae', which refers to 'Avatar X Experience', and 'aspect'. They have their own worldview that they meet another one of themselves, Avatar, and experience a new world.

Also Read | Afghanistan Blast: IS Claims Responsibility for Two Explosions in Kabul, Says Reports.

The music video of aespa's debut song 'Black Mamba' exceeded 100 million views. It is the fastest record achieved by K-pop group's debut song. 'Next Level' and 'Savage' topped the daily chart as well as Top 100 chart of the Melon music, the Korea's largest music platform.

Except for aespa, only one girl group, Brave Girls, topped the Melon's daily chart with their song 'Rollin', which climbed back up the charts, this year.

'Savage', aespa's first mini-album title song released last month, still remains at the top of major music charts in Korea even a month later. This album also ranked 20th on the Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200.'

In addition, it has entered 10 charts, including 'Artist 100,' 'World Album,' 'Independent Album,' 'Top Album Sales,' 'Top Current Album Sales', 'Tastemaker Album,' 'World Digital Song Sales,' 'Billboard Global Excl. U.S.,' and 'Billboard Global 200.'

'Savage' sold 510,000 copies in just 15 days since its release, joining the half-million seller club. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)