Kabul [Afghanistan], September 3 (ANI): The Afghan resistance forces based in Panjshir have denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.

The resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing dozens of the Taliban members in the encounter, Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front was quoted as saying by the Khaama Press.

"Tens of dead bodies of the Taliban fighters are left on the ground and the latter asked tribal elders of Parwan province to mediate and let them take their dead bodies," Dashti said.

The resistance forces also claim to have killed at least 350 members of the Islamic group while mutilated 290 others.

Several pictures from the province showed that the Afghan resistance forces are using rocket launchers, missiles, and other weapons belong to the era of the Soviet Union, The Khaama Press informed.

These developments came a day after the Taliban informed that they have killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints of the Afghan resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province.

The information about the incident was provided by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to Sputnik.

The Taliban attack on Panjshir was launched after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed.

In another recent development, Afghanistan local media has informed that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in the country.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group. (ANI)

