Kunar [Afghanistan], October 14 (ANI): At least one local security official was killed, and 12 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Kunar province of Afghanistan on Thursday.

The wounded included six local forces and six civilians, Tolo News reported citing officials.

No terror group has taken the responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

