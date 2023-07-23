Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): In the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a wall of a family's residence fell, killing three people and injuring four, Khaama Press reported.

Hafiz Sabre, the provincial spokesperson, verified that the incident took place in Kandahar City's Police District 9 around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The father of the family passed away along with his wife and one son, while two daughters and two sons also sustained injuries.

The injured individuals have been sent to the nearby Mirwais hospital for medical attention in the interim. This wall's collapse is attributed to the home wall's degradation, Khaama Press reported. In addition, the country's roof collapse has claimed the lives of scores of individuals in various provinces.

It should be noted that some of the most important causes of walls falling include extreme rains, earthquakes, and the decay of residential homes.

Since Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last year in August, the country has been under a massive grip of humanitarian crisis and the economic crisis. Time and again, residents urged the Taliban to address their challenges, however, there has been no improvement in the situation of the people in the country. (ANI)

