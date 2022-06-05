Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): Afghanistan's State Ministry for Disaster Management is unable to douse the fire that broke out in the forests in the Nurgram district of Nuristan province ten days ago, reported local media.

According to Mullah Janan Sayq, head of the State Ministry of Disaster Management's Emergency Operations Center, the firefighters were dispatched to the area to contain the situation but to no avail. The reason the firefighters were unable to douse the fire was the lack of advanced equipment.

"We have tried to put out the fire and sent the firefighters. The Islamic Emirate is not able to-- as the fire is on the mountainous areas. The vehicles can't go there. We have called in the choppers, but I don't think the chopper could do it either," he said, reported Tolo News.

The situation is such that Sayq said if required, neighboring countries will be called to assist in putting out the fire. "We will try to overcome the fire; if not possible, we will ask the neighbors to help us," said Mullah Janan Sayq, head of the Emergency Operations Center of the State Ministry for Disaster Management.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Moreover, officials said that one hundred and eighty-five acres of land have burned to ashes as a result of this incident.

One of the residents said, "The flames are huge and there is a wind as well. These mountains with woods provide incomes to the locals."

Meanwhile, as per economic experts, the fire will lead to an adverse effect on the health of the people in the area, as per the media outlet.

The fire that has been burning for more than ten days in the Nurgram district led to another incident in the Chapa Dara district of Kunar province in the country. This is because the Chapa District lies on the border with Nurgram district.

This was also confirmed on Saturday by Mawlawi Najibullah Hanif, the Taliban's Director of Information and Culture for Kunar province. He told the media that fires in the Dikal area of Chapa Dara district had started two days ago and that efforts were being made to put them out. (ANI)

