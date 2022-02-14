Kabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): Four Afghanistan women activists, who were detained by the Taliban regime and later released after a long period of uncertainty, are under pressure not to publicize the details about their detention, their relatives have told local media.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan on Sunday had welcomed the release of the four women activists, who went missing last month.

"After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four 'disappeared' Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities. UNAMA calls for the rights of every Afghan to be respected," the UN Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

The relatives of the freed activists said that the women activists are not prepared to share the details of their detention with the media due to pressure, the TOLO news reported.

"It was good news. We heard after weeks that the girls who were in the Taliban's custody were set free. This gives hope to the women that the Taliban may fulfil their promises regarding women," said Nazdana, a member of Zanan Junbish Adalat Khwahi.

Masouma, a relative of the female activists, said "the release of our colleagues comes as the Taliban has repeatedly denied their detention". "This situation we are going through should end."

Earlier, there was global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists who were participating in protests to demand fundamental rights for women from the Taliban.

According to media reports, the Taliban continue to threaten and harass women activists to intimidate them.

Even as the Taliban tries to persuade the world to recognize it and financially support its government, the regime has embarked on a violent crackdown on dissent. (ANI)

