La Paz, February 14: Four people died and 22 others were injured after an intercity bus lost control on a road and skidded off into a river in the southern Bolivian department of Chuquisaca, local media reported.

According to the Razon newspaper, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the vehicle driving at presumably excessive speed fell nearly 330 feet down a slope into the river.

The bus driver reportedly fled the scene and has been declared wanted. The police have apprehended the bus assistant and handed him over to the prosecutor's office.

