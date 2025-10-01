Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): Internet and telecom services were restored in Afghanistan on Wednesday after a 72-hour nationwide blackout, though residents reported slow speeds, technical restrictions and concerns over future sudden disruptions, Tolo News reported.

The blackout, which began on Monday evening under senior leadership orders, caused severe disruption across the country.

Schools, offices and businesses struggled to operate without internet, while banking systems, customs offices, money exchanges and airports were also heavily affected.

Flights in and out of Kabul were suspended, and trade slowed to a near standstill.

Residents in provinces including Herat, Kandahar and Kabul confirmed that fibre optic and mobile networks had come back online, but said access remained limited.

According to Tolo News, users noted that social media platforms and news websites were once again accessible, but the connection was unstable, hampering daily activities online.

Civil society activists warned that the shutdown underscored the fragility of Afghanistan's communications infrastructure.

They urged authorities to treat internet access as a basic right and to avoid abrupt nationwide suspensions.

The United Nations and human rights groups also voiced concern, stressing that extended blackouts isolate communities, disrupt humanitarian aid and risk worsening Afghanistan's already fragile social and economic conditions.

Tolo News reported that while services have returned, many Afghans expressed cautious relief and stressed the need for stability.

They warned that repeated disruptions would cause lasting damage to education, business and livelihoods across the country. (ANI)

