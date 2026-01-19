Kabul [Afghanistan], January 19 (ANI): Several people were reportedly killed and others injured in a blast at a hotel in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area in Afghanistan, specifically targeting Chinese nationals on Monday, Tolo News reported, citing security sources.

According to Tolo News, the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed, and the cause and nature of the explosion still remain unclear. Security officials have not yet issued a detailed official statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi Airport, Hails Strong Friendship Between Both Nations (See Pics).

The incident was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Kabul Security Command, Khalid Zadran, in a post on X, saying, "An explosion occurred in a hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw Flower Street area of Kabul city's Fourth District, resulting in casualties."

He further added that the investigation into the cause of the explosion is currently underway.

Also Read | What Is Victorian Disease and How Does It Spread? Know Symptoms, Causes and Treatment As Amazon Confirms TB Outbreak at UK Warehouse.

"Investigation teams have begun their research into the nature of the explosion, and its details will be shared with the media later," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)