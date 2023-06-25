Kabul [Afghanistan], June 25 (ANI): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Afghanistan Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) are partnering to set up a Women's Integrated Services and Facilities Centre in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.

The UNHCR said the integrated services and facilities centre will support women-run businesses, training programs, and financial support to female entrepreneurs.

The initiative was launched with UNODC and AWCCI, aimed at supporting women-run businesses, training programs and more, UNHCR tweeted on Friday, according to Khaama Press.

Moreover, the organization said that the centre will help internally displaced people and Afghan refugees who have returned to the country.

The business centre for Afghan women will be established following the series of bans imposed by the Taliban regime restricting women and girls from having social and political engagements in Afghanistan for the past nearly two years, as per Khaama Press.

A large number of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs have been forced to stay at home since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Whereas, a group of Afghan women entrepreneurs created a local market exclusively for women in Faizabad city of northeastern Badakhshan province which aimed at improving the economic well-being of needy families, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

