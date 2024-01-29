Kabul [Afghanistan], January 29 (ANI): The National Unity Group of Afghanistan has welcomed an announcement inviting women to the United Nations session and has called for avoiding any involvement with the Taliban, Khaama Press reported.

The group in an announcement on Sunday the group stated that the Taliban must be held accountable for their actions towards women and girls.

As per the statement, participants in the Doha talks should be selected from effective representatives of organisations.

The announcement also emphasised the need for practical and definitive decisions to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan resulting from the Taliban's presence, as per Khaama Press.

Women activists also called for keeping the Taliban on the United Nations blacklist. The request was kept among the participants of the Doha conference scheduled for February 18-19.

The statements said: "We call on United Nations members not to engage with the murderers of the people and women of Afghanistan, and to impose new and stricter sanctions on recognising them, isolating them, and exerting greater pressure on the Taliban."

Recently, the United Nations spokesperson announced that the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will host a conference on Afghanistan in Doha on February 18-19.

The Taliban stated that a representative of this group had been invited to the Doha conference, as per Khaama Press.

The initial United Nations conference on Afghanistan in Doha, led by Antonio Guterres, did not include representatives from the Taliban or opposing political groups. (ANI)

