Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): Afghan people are facing severe challenges due to the closing of the passport office, TOLO News reported, adding that residents in capital Kabul have called for the resumption of the passport distribution process.

The residents said they were facing severe challenges and cannot take their patients abroad without passports.

TOLO News quoted Naseem, a resident of Kabul, saying: "All of Afghanistan wants the passport department to be reopened."

Another resident Zahra said: "I want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the doors of the passport offices for everyone in Afghanistan."

A spokesman for the general department of passports said the process will be resumed in the near future.

"There are hopes, and efforts are underway. There are some problems, but as long as the technical problems are solved, we will resume the distribution of passports," said Noorullah Patman, a spokesman for the general department of passports, according to TOLO News.

The department of passports had in October said the distribution of passports will be halted for an unknown period of time due to technical issues. (ANI)

