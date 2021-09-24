Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], September 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,214,909 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 208,686.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 230.5 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.72 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 7,564,596 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Australia’s Scott Morrison Ahead of Quad Summit, Discuss Defence Partnership, Bilateral Ties.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,892,081 cases, while Morocco, in northern Africa, reported 925,507 cases, as of Friday noon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)