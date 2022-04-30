Kathmandu [Nepal], April 30 (ANI): On the occasion of Mata Tirtha Aunsi (Nepali Mothers' Day), devotees thronged the sacred pond of 'Matatirtha' located on the hillside here to pay homage to the departed souls.

The festival in which people offer homage to the souls of their departed mothers wasn't held for nearly three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of Mata Tirtha Aunsi, a festival for mothers falling on the Nepali first month of Baisakh (end of April/early May), thousands of devotees climb up the hill to reach the sacred pond and offer prayers.

The pond, which had been closed for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now opened its gates for the public, bringing the fervour and gaiety back again.

Speaking on the occasion, Uma Simkhada, a devotee from Nepal's Bara district, said, "I am extremely happy. At a point of time, I had given up the hope that I could get past the pandemic but now I am here to perform rituals at Matatirha, praying for the salvation of my mother. I am really happy that I could perform the rituals."

As a tradition of the festival, devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and worship their mothers by giving presents and goodies. Devotees reach 'Matatirtha' in Chandragiri municipality to pay tribute to the departed souls of their mothers. Devotees, upon reaching the scared 'Matatirtha' pond, take holy dips and observe the day by offering alms to the poor.

Another devotee, Sanu Kancha Tamang said, "If a departed soul is wandering directionless and hasn't found a place in heaven, then it would get rid of its miseries upon performing rituals here. If the soul is already re-born and facing problems in the present life, then its problems would be solved by performing the ritual of 'Mua (ritual)' at the sacred place of Matatirtha."

According to the legends, during the rule of cowherds in Nepal, one of the cowherds lost his mother and was so depressed that he went to make offerings at a water storage pond in the forest. Surprisingly, he saw his mother's face appear in the water and accept his offerings.

From that day on, this day was known as Mata Tirtha Aunsi, the Nepali Mothers' day. People believe that coming to this place and paying homage on this day brings peace to the departed soul of their mothers. (ANI)

