Minneapolis, Jun 16 (AP) The Justice Department has found that Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people following an investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd.

The sweeping two-year civil rights investigation concluded that systemic problems in the Minneapolis Police Department “made what happened to George Floyd possible,” the report said.

Also Read | Congo Fever Spread in Afghanistan: Over 90 People Die of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever in the Country.

The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech.

The probe also found that both Minneapolis police and the city of Minneapolis discriminated against people with “behavioral health disabilities” when officers are called for help.

Also Read | China To Build 'Star Wars'-Style Supership? Chinese Naval Scientist Proposes Warship To Convert Nuclear Energy to Kinetic Force Weapons, Says Report.

The “pattern or practice” investigation was launched in April 2021, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who was Black. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)