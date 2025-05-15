Dubai [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the exhibition held alongside the World Police Summit 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Taking place until May 15, the event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Held under the theme 'Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing', the Summit brings together law enforcement leaders from around the world to explore the future of policing and public safety.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Army Killed 2 Turkish Military Operatives During Operation Sindoor, Says Sources.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the participation of more than 200 leading global companies and institutions specialising in the latest advancements in AI, smart security systems, and next-generation technologies designed to support law enforcement agencies and enhance public safety.

Sheikh Ahmed visited the Dubai Police platform, where he was introduced to theDubai Police platform, a state-of-the-art simulator developed by Dubai Police to train traffic officers and patrol drivers. The immersive system replicates real-world scenarios, supporting the force's strategy to provide world-class training and build smart, future-ready learning environments.

Also Read | Global Times X Account Restored: X Handle of China's Newspaper Now Accessible in India.

Sheikh Ahmed commended Dubai Police for their efforts to adopt some of the world's most advanced technologies. He highlighted the force's ongoing innovations and contributions, which continue to reinforce Dubai's status as one of the world's best cities to live, work, and visit. These efforts, he noted, have helped Dubai achieve some of the highest safety and security standards globally.

Sheikh Ahmed further emphasised that the advanced capabilities demonstrated by Dubai Police are the result of the leadership's vision and guidance, which prioritise the security and safety of all individuals and institutions across the community at all times.

Sheikh Ahmed also toured the Dubai Police esports platform, where he was briefed on an interactive video game designed to raise awareness among youth and young adults on community safety and shared values. By leveraging familiar digital formats, the initiative aims to deliver educational messages in an engaging and relatable way.

He continued his tour by exploring cutting-edge solutions in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, robotics, digital forensics, drone systems, and smart patrol vehicles tailored to support law enforcement operations across various environments.

A key global forum for knowledge exchange, the World Police Summit 2025 serves as a strategic platform to advance cooperation between international police forces. The event reflects Dubai Police's commitment to future-readiness, innovation, and global partnerships in addressing evolving security challenges. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)