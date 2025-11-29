Wellington [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Air New Zealand stated in an official statement that it is experiencing disruptions on some flights due to a global Airbus software update required on all A320 aircraft.

The statement added that passengers travelling on affected A320 routes up to and including Tuesday, December 2, will be offered additional flexibility. Customers can make one free change to travel within seven days of their original booking, hold their fare in credit for twelve months, or request a refund, including for non-refundable bookings.

"We expect to begin contacting you today if your flight is going to be affected. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the airline said.

As Air New Zealand outlined the impact of the software issue on its operations, Airbus issued an update explaining that analysis of a recent event revealed intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to flight controls. According to the company, a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service may be affected.

Building on these findings, Airbus said it has worked with aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators through an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), intended to implement available software and hardware protection and ensure the fleet remains safe to operate.

The company added that the AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Airbus acknowledged that the measures would lead to operational disruptions and apologised for the inconvenience, emphasising that safety remains its highest priority.

As the directive began taking effect globally, domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo warned of potential delays and schedule adjustments across their A320 operations. In a post on X, Air India said the Airbus requirement would involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet, which could lead to longer turnaround times and delays.

The airline urged customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and said it regretted any inconvenience caused. Air India also noted that it recently completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet and now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft with upgraded or new interiors.

IndiGo, in a separate post on X, said that "safety comes first" as it carries out the mandated updates across its A320 fleet "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols." The airline cautioned that some flights may experience slight schedule changes while the precautionary updates are completed.

IndiGo said its teams are available around the clock to assist passengers with rebooking, updates, and information, and advised travellers to check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Both airlines assured customers of continued support as they carry out the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus. (ANI)

