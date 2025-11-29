London, November 29: Chewing paan or gutka and spitting in public is a common sight across South Asia, where red stains mark streets, buildings, and stairwells. While the habit is often normalised in the region, its impact is now being felt far beyond. The United Kingdom, particularly parts of London, is grappling with the consequences of this practice as members of the South Asian community carry the habit abroad.

According to an Evening Standard report, a North London council spends over 30,000 pounds (approximately INR 35 lakh) every year cleaning pavements, shopfronts, telephone boxes, and even flower beds stained by dark-red chewing tobacco residue. The problem is especially severe in Brent, notably around Wembley, where splatters of the blood-red mix of paan, saliva, and tobacco have become an everyday sight. 'Looks Like Bihar Ganga Scene': Indian Man Washes His Feet in London's Thames River, Netizens React As Video Goes Viral.

Brent Council has announced a strict “zero-tolerance approach,” stating that paan spitting not only makes public spaces look filthy but also causes “serious health and environmental damage.” Removing the stains is both costly and challenging, with officials admitting that even high-powered cleaning jets fail to erase some of the marks completely. ‘Bihari Samosa’ in London! Restaurant Owner Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Him Selling Samosas Hawker-Style on UK Streets, Netizens Say ‘Naam Kharab Kr Raha’.

In response, the council has installed banners across three paan-spitting hotspots and deployed enforcement officers to patrol the affected zones. Offenders could face fines of up to 100 pounds (around INR 12,000).

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement, said, “I am delighted that we continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, including those who spit out paan and stain street furniture. Don’t mess with Brent, because we will catch you and fine you.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Evening Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2025 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).