Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 (ANI/WAM): JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, announced the company's commitment to manufacturing and operating air taxi services in Dubai, slated for commercial launch in 2026. This move solidifies Dubai's position as a leader in urban transportation.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the World Governments Summit (WGS), Bevirt revealed that Joby Aviation has signed an agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai to introduce this innovative service. Operational trials are set to commence in 2025.

The agreement encompasses essential elements for a successful launch, including designated operational routes and planned infrastructure bolstered by strategic partnerships.

Bevirt highlighted that Joby's aircraft can carry a pilot and four passengers at a speed of up to 200 miles per hour, positively reducing the commute time to 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah compared with a 45-minute journey by car.

Initially focusing on Dubai, Joby Aviation intends to expand its operations throughout the UAE and the wider region.

Bevirt lauded Dubai's transportation sector's remarkable progress, citing the availability of modern transportation modes such as cars and metro. The introduction of aerial transportation represents the next evolutionary leap.

The Joby Aviation S4 is designed to accommodate four passengers plus the pilot safely and securely. It is equipped with six propellers and four battery packs, enabling it to cover a maximum distance of 161km.

With a top speed of up to 321km per hour, the aerial taxi is less noisy than helicopters. Its vertical take-off and landing capability makes it efficient for urban environments, eliminating the need for extensive horizontal space typically required for conventional stations. (ANI/WAM)

