New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Indo-UK Joint Military Exercise Ajeya Warrior-25, currently underway at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, continues to progress with high professional intensity as troops from the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment and the UK Army engage in a focussed training curriculum aimed at strengthening interoperability under a United Nations mandate, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Both contingents have undertaken demanding activities, including firing practices, reflex shooting, Rocket Launcher firing, Sniper and MMG drills, along with scenario-based engagements replicating real combat situations. Joint sessions on IED neutralisation covering TTPs and best practices and case studies on contemporary operational challenges have sharpened tactical insight, as per the statement.

Specialised urban and semi-urban combat drills such as House and Room Intervention, Convoy Protection, and Road Opening Patrols have showcased precise, synchronised action, while Slithering and Small-Team Heliborne Operations from ALH and Mi-17 helicopters have refined insertion and extraction skills essential for counter-terror operations.

Daily routines of Yoga, Physical Training, Battle Obstacle Courses and endurance runs of 5 and 10 miles with battle load have further strengthened physical resilience and team cohesion, complemented by displays of weapons and New Generation Equipment from both sides, the statement said.

Recreational and cultural engagements have added significantly to the camaraderie. Enthusiastic participation in Tug of War, Volleyball, and an especially cherished friendly Cricket Match has deepened mutual bonding, while a cultural visit to Bikaner provided insight into Rajasthan's rich heritage and hospitality.

As Ajeya Warriors-25 continues, the exercise remains firmly aligned to its mandate of sharing best practices, enhancing tactical proficiency, and preparing both armies to operate seamlessly in complex operational environments in support of global peace and stability, the statement added.

Held biennially since 2011, Ajeya Warrior has evolved into a flagship engagement between the Indian Army and the British Army.

The 2025 edition further reinforces shared values of professionalism, cooperation and commitment to regional stability and global peace. (ANI)

