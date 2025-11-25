Bangkok, November 25: In a shocking incident from Thailand's Phitsanulok, a 65-year-old woman who had been declared dead by her family was found alive in her coffin just moments before her scheduled cremation at a Buddhist temple. The incident, which occurred at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham in Nonthaburi, stunned the temple staff when the woman suddenly began moving and banging on the coffin lid after being brought in for cremation by her family.
According to The Daily Mail, 65-year-old Chonthirat Sakulkoo was declared dead in the early hours of November 23. Believing she had passed away peacefully after appearing to stop breathing, her family placed her in a white coffin and travelled 225 miles—a four-hour journey—with her body. Her younger brother, Mongkol Sakulkoo (57), and other family members took her to a hospital in Bangkok to donate her organs, as she had previously wished. However, the hospital refused to accept the body because he did not have an official death certificate. 'Dead' Woman Dies Again in Ecuador! 76-Year-Old Bella Montoya, Who Knocked From Inside The Coffin at Her Funeral, Declared Dead For the Second Time.
Woman Declared Dead Comes Back To Life
After being turned away by the hospital, Mongkol sought free cremation services at a nearby Buddhist temple. However, the supposedly ‘lifeless’ grandmother is said to have woken up inside her own coffin when the pickup truck arrived at the temple—just moments before the scheduled cremation.
Citing Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, CBS reported that he was explaining how to obtain a death certificate when they heard the knocking. “I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled. I saw her open her eyes slightly and knock on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time,” he said. The cremation had even been scheduled to be live-streamed by the temple, Sky News reported. Beed: Declared ‘Dead’ at Hospital, Newborn Comes Back to Life and Starts Crying Moments Before Burial, Doctors Suspect Lazarus Syndrome Behind Rare Incident.
Video Shows Chonthirat Sakulkoo Moving Inside Coffin
A video that has surfaced on social media shows Chonthirat Sakulkoo lying in a white coffin in the back of a pickup truck. She can be seen slightly moving her arms and head. Mongkol expressed joy upon learning that his sister was alive. “I was surprised and happy that my sister was still alive. It’s a miracle that she woke up,” he said. Chonthirat’s cremation was immediately halted, and she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The abbot said the temple would cover her medical expenses, as reported by several outlets.
