According to The Daily Mail, 65-year-old Chonthirat Sakulkoo was declared dead in the early hours of November 23. Believing she had passed away peacefully after appearing to stop breathing, her family placed her in a white coffin and travelled 225 miles—a four-hour journey—with her body. Her younger brother, Mongkol Sakulkoo (57), and other family members took her to a hospital in Bangkok to donate her organs, as she had previously wished. However, the hospital refused to accept the body because he did not have an official death certificate.

Woman Declared Dead Comes Back To Life

After being turned away by the hospital, Mongkol sought free cremation services at a nearby Buddhist temple. However, the supposedly ‘lifeless’ grandmother is said to have woken up inside her own coffin when the pickup truck arrived at the temple—just moments before the scheduled cremation.