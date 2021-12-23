Tirana (Albania), Dec 23 (AP) Albania's prime minister on Thursday apologised for a big leak of personal records from a government database of state and private employees, which he said seems more like an inside job than a cyber attack.

A file containing the personal identity card numbers, employment and salary data of some 637,000 people became public this week and was widely shared through messaging apps.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said the leak is being investigated.

"According to a preliminary analysis, it looks more like an internal infiltration rather than an outside ... cyber-attack,” Rama told a press conference.

"I have an idea that this was done to create confusion and animosity between the people and (the government),” he said.

Another leak of identity card records from a state database occurred ahead of Albania's parliamentary elections in April. (AP)

