A strange case has come to light from Belgium where a man was arrested after he was caught trying to get the ninth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Charleroi.

Reportedly, he was caught trying to get his ninth Covid-19 vaccine dose with false identification on behalf of others who did not want to get vaccinated themselves. He even took money from them as compensation. UK Reports Single-Day Rise of 1,06,122 COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Pandemic Began.

However, the health workers posted at the vaccination centre recognized him due to his continuous visits to vaccination centre and informed the police. Even after getting such a high amount of vaccines, the man did not show any signs of complications. Protests Against COVID-19 Curbs Rock Netherlands, Belgium, France.

Belgium has announced new restrictions in response to the new COVID-19 variant Omicron spread. All the indoor markets, theatres, and other crowded places will be closed. Sports events will continue to take place but without spectators. The new guidelines will be imposed from December 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).