Algiers [Algeria], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Algeria on Thursday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the North Africa country to 104,852.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,853 after four new fatalities were recorded, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

It said 216 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 71,403. (ANI/Xinhua)

