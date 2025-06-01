Algiers (Algeria), June 1 (ANI): All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda interacted with Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad in the Algerian Parliament on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation visited Wilaya D'alger Etablissement De Gestion Des Pompes Funebres Et Cimetieres and paid floral tributes to Emir Abdelkader, the founder of the modern Algerian state.

The all-party delegation is in Algeria from May 30 to June 2 to strengthen global cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

Before arriving in Algeria, the delegation spent two days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they held extensive discussions with senior government officials, policy think tanks, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora. Baijayant Jay Panda told ANI that the talks were open and candid, particularly on the challenge of terrorism."Saudi Arabia has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, like us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia following the Pahalgam attack and the joint statement by both governments made it clear that there is no tolerance for any kind of terrorism," Panda said.

He also highlighted the strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia in defence, counterterrorism, and trade, describing Saudi Arabia as a major regional power. The delegation also visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its traditional mud-brick architecture.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism. (ANI)

