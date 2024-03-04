New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Pratibha Jain, chairperson of American Bar Association South Asia, Oceania, and the Indian community, addressing the inaugural session of the India-US Cooperation on Corporate & Legal Issues on Monday drew attention to gender diversity and emphasized the need for increased representation of women in leadership positions.

"I would like to mention that one aspect of diversity that requires greater attention and even greater work in the years to come. This is about the status of women and overall role of women in position of leadership and decision-making in the private sector. While we have come a long way in breaking many barriers that historically" she stated.

Also Read | US Couple Charged Whopping 13,000 New Zealand Dollars for Requesting Flight Change After Wife's Shocking Medical Diagnosis.

Jain's remarks echoed the broader discourse on women's empowerment, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "Nari Shakti" (women empowerment) and advocating for equal representation of women in all sectors, particularly the private sector.

"And with the focus of our honorable Prime Minister on Nari Shakti, I honestly believe that that future is not far away where we see an equal representation of women in all fields and the private sector should be leading the effort," she added in her speech.

Also Read | South Korea: Government Takes Steps To Suspend Licenses of Striking Doctors After They Refuse To End Walkouts.

Additionally, Pratibha Jain, highlighted her educational and professional experiences in both India and the United States.

"I not only had the privilege to study in the US, but I also got to work in a number of leading US law firms, including Sullivan and Cromwell, Skadden Arps, and Goldman Sachs," she said.

Jain underscored the deepening ties between the two nations across various sectors, particularly in legal services and investments.

"When I look at the India-US relationship today, we can only be sanguine about the future because this relationship has become stronger, deeper, and more robust," she stated

Highlighting key aspects of the bilateral relationship, she emphasized the shared commitment to democratic governance, diversity, and pluralism.

"Both India and the United States have come together as liberal democracies. Both our societies are based upon strong commitment to democratic and independent institutions. Both the countries have a long history of embracing democratic governance and using democratic approaches towards seeking economic and social development," ABA chairperson added.

"India and United States believe in diversity and pluralism. This commitment to promote diversity and pluralism is not only embedded in the law and the Constitution, but is also part of the civic values of the two countries" she further added.

The inaugural session of the American Bar Association (ABA) India Conference on "Law in the Age of Globalisation" convened with distinguished speakers and stakeholders gathering to address pivotal issues shaping bilateral ties between the two nations.

Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of the Indian American Chambers of Commerce (IACC) National Committee on Legal Services, expressed gratitude to all supporters and organizers, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made the event possible.

The event underscored the importance of fostering stronger ties and promoting diversity, reflecting the shared vision of India and the United States in advancing mutual prosperity and cooperation. The inaugural session laid the groundwork for future collaborations aimed at driving economic growth and inclusivity in both nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)